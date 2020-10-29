Suspicious Fires At Properties Owned by Ohio Republican

[Cross-posted from ProgressOhio]

Records indicate Bob Young, GOP candidate in suburban Akron, may be under investigation after multiple fires at his properties

On May 9, 2020, Tallmadge and Akron firefighters responded to a fire at a discount furniture store owned by Bob Young, the Republican nominee in state House District 36. One firefighter sustained injuries. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

As a part of the arson investigation, records indicate that Tallmadge police have subpoenaed files related to a suspicious 2014 fire at another one of Young’s properties.

The records are available here.

“Voters deserve to know whether someone running to be their state representative is under investigation for arson,” said ProgressOhio Managing Director Michael McGovern. “Bob Young owes us answers.”

State House district 36 is one of the most competitive in the state. Matt Shaughnessy, the Democratic candidate, is (ironically) a former firefighter. Polling released by ProgressOhio in September showed a tied race.